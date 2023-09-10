Heyward is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers with a groin injury, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Heyward got up slowly after a play in the first quarter. He returned to the game for a few plays before returning to the sidelines and eventually headed to the locker room. With Armon Watts (coach's decision) inactive, Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal will are set for an elevated snap count if Heyward doesn't return.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Avoids injury designation•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Misses practice with stomach issue•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Productive to close out season•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Posts multiple sacks•