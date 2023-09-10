Heyward is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers with a groin injury, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Heyward got up slowly after a play in the first quarter. He returned to the game for a few plays before returning to the sidelines and eventually headed to the locker room. With Armon Watts (coach's decision) inactive, Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal will are set for an elevated snap count if Heyward doesn't return.