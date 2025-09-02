Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects Heyward to play in Sunday's Week 1 game against the Jets, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Heyward angled for a new contract and conducted a "hold in" during training camp, only practicing on a limited basis throughout the summer, but Tomlin believes his star defensive lineman will be on the field for the start of the regular season. Heyward is now 36 years old but did start all 17 regular-season contests last season, recording 71 tackles (35 solo), including 8.0 sacks, and a career-best 11 pass deflections. He was named a first-team All-Pro.