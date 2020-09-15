Heyward recorded one tackle (solo) and an interception in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants.
The defense, which recorded 20 interceptions -- second only to the Patriots (25) in 2019 -- had two picks Monday, including the first of Heyward's career. Pittsburgh had no turnovers in a 24-17 loss in their last game against Week 2 opponent Denver.
