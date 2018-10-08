Steelers' Cameron Heyward: First sack since season opener
Heyward totaled three tackles (two solo) including one and a half sacks during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons.
After notching 12 sacks last season Heyward has gotten off to a slow start and had not recorded a sack since Week 1 against Cleveland. He'll look to keep the positive momentum going having recorded four sacks in his last seven games against Week 6 opponent Cincinnati.
