Heyward recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Heyward notched his first sack since Week 10, bringing down Joe Burrow in the victory. Additionally, the defensive lineman reached at least four tackles for the fourth time in five games and ninth time overall in 2024. Heyward has now produced 50 total tackles (26 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while registering eight passes defensed this season.