Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Gets in full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heyward (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Heyward dealt with an ankle injury last week, though he was able to suit up Sunday against Chicago. He was limited in the Steelers' first practice this week, but with a full session Thursday, he seems likely to suit up against Buffalo on Sunday.
