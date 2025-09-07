Heyward and the Steelers agreed to a revised contract Saturday that adds more than $3 million in new-money incentives, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Heyward had been seeking a reworked contract throughout training camp, and he and the team were ultimately able to agree upon adding incentives that will allow him to make up to $18 million in 2025. With the new deal in place, Heyward will almost certainly take the field Sunday against the Jets. That wasn't a certainty at the start of the weekend, as Heyward wasn't fully committal about suiting up when asked Friday about whether he'd play.