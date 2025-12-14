Heyward (knee) does not have an injury designation for Monday's matchup against Miami.

Heyward was added to the injury report Friday due to a knee issue and didn't practice that day. However, he was able to return to full participation Saturday, and he's been cleared to take the field Monday. Heyward has a modest 1.5 sacks through 13 contests this season after logging 8.0 across 17 regular-season games last year.