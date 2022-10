Heyward doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Heyward logged back-to-back limited practices Wednesday and Thursday after suffering elbow and ankle injuries during the team's Week 4 loss to the Jets. However, he was upgraded to a full participant Friday and will be good to go for Sunday's contest. Across four appearances, the veteran defensive end has recorded 16 tackles, one sack and one pass defense.