Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Heads to locker room

Heyward (thigh) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Bengals, Steelers' Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.

Heyward suffered the injury on the first drive during the game, and was seen with a limp on the sidelines. He headed to the locker room to get more tests done on his thigh, and with Heyward sidelined, look for Tyson Alualu to see an increase in snaps on the defensive line.