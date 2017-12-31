Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Inactive Sunday

Heyward (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.

The Steelers won't risk the health of their starting defensive lineman, as Heyward will be rested in Week 17 with the playoffs approaching. Leterrius Walton could draw the start across from Stephon Tuitt as a result, while Tyson Alualu may see additional snaps as well.