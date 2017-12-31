Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Inactive Sunday
Heyward (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
The Steelers won't risk the health of their starting defensive lineman, as Heyward will be rested in Week 17 with the playoffs approaching. Leterrius Walton could draw the start across from Stephon Tuitt as a result, while Tyson Alualu may see additional snaps as well.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Adds to team-leading sack total in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Team-high 10 sacks this season•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Continues to dominate opposing QBs•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Two more sacks in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records team-leading fifth sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Loves playing division rivals•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...