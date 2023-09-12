Heyward will need surgery to repair the groin injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Heyward was expected to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, and the news of his surgery will confirm those expectations. Saunders notes in a separate tweet that a timeline for Heyward's return won't be available until after surgery, but he could still return this season. Although not certain, it's likely the veteran defensive end will be placed on IR.