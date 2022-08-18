Heyward exited Thursday's training camp session premature with an apparent left foot/ankle injury, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Once Thursday's practice concluded, the veteran pass rusher came back out to engage with fans which could indicate the issue isn't too serious. Heyward's injury will be something worth monitoring over the next few days, which also puts his status for Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars in question. The veteran pass rusher is slated to reclaim a starting role on the defensive line this upcoming season after earning First-team All-Pro honors in 2021.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Productive in OT win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in loss•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Two sacks against Detroit•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Suffers injury Monday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Racks up nine tackles•