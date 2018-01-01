Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Led team with 12 sacks
Heyward was inactive (coach's decision) for Sunday's win over the Browns, finishing the 2017 season with 45 tackles (30 solo), including 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 15 games.
Heyward showed no signs of the pectoral injury that cost him most of last season, ending the 2017 campaign as the team's leading pass rusher. He had four games with multiple sacks, and his 12 sacks were a career-high. Heyward is under contract until 2021 and should return next season to lead a revitalized Pittsburgh defense that recorded 56 sacks, the most of any team in the league.
