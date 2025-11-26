default-cbs-image
Heyward (ankle) was a limited participant in Pittsburgh's practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Heyward's practice status was likely precautionary, as he was also limited in practice last week before eventually playing in the team's Week 12 loss versus Chicago. The 36-year-old has recorded just 1.5 sacks so far this season but will look to be more productive Sunday versus the Bills.

