Heyward (undisclosed) was a limited participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Heyward was dealing with a not-injury-related issue, limiting his participation Wednesday. There's no reason to believe at this point that the defensive lineman is in any danger of missing Sunday's regular season opener versus the 49ers.
