Heyward (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Heyward missed six games on injured reserve with a groin injury and returned in Week 9 against the Titans, playing 55 percent of the defensive snaps and recording six tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss. He should continue to see fuller workloads moving forward as long as he avoids any setbacks.
