Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Listed as starter this week

Heyward (pectoral) is listed as the starting left defensive end ahead of this week's preseason matchup with the Falcons, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Heyward has been dealing with a pectoral injury that has kept him out since November of last year, but in being listed as a starter two days ahead of the team's second preseason bout, it looks as though he is ready to make his return. The Steelers will likely remain cautious with Heyward to make sure he is healthy for the start of the regular season.