default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Heyward posted five assisted tackles during the Steelers' 34-12 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

The veteran defensive tackle has logged at least four tackles in each of his last four games. He is up to 41 tackles (16 solo), including 1.5 sacks, six pass defenses and one forced fumble through 10 regular-season games.

More News