Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Loves playing division rivals
Heyward recorded four tackles (all solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over Cincinnati.
Heyward has four sacks on the season, all coming against AFC North division teams. He has now played in as many games as he did all last season and, if he can remain on the field, is on pace for career-bests in sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. For the second straight week Pittsburgh will face a team coming off their bye, heading to Detroit in Week 8. They have not faced the Lions since 2013, and Heyward is one of only two defensive players (William Gay) on the current roster that faced Detroit in that game.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Monster effort in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in season opener•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Listed as starter this week•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Recovery on track•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Six-month recovery upcoming•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Officially placed on injured reserve•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...