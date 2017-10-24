Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Loves playing division rivals

Heyward recorded four tackles (all solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over Cincinnati.

Heyward has four sacks on the season, all coming against AFC North division teams. He has now played in as many games as he did all last season and, if he can remain on the field, is on pace for career-bests in sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. For the second straight week Pittsburgh will face a team coming off their bye, heading to Detroit in Week 8. They have not faced the Lions since 2013, and Heyward is one of only two defensive players (William Gay) on the current roster that faced Detroit in that game.