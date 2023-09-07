Heyward (stomach) did not participate at practice Thursday after logging a limited practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pittsburgh's injury report would suggest that the three-time All-Pro is merely suffering from a stomach bug, but nevertheless, his status for the Steelers' date versus San Francisco in Week 1 remains up in the air. Should Heyward miss time, it would likely result in more snaps for 23-year-old DeMarvin Leal.