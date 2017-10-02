Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Monster effort in win
Heyward had four tackles (three solo), including two sacks, and recovered a fumble in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
After Alex Collins opened the game with a 23-yard run, Heyward and the rest of the defense kept the Ravens from getting anything going on offense, limiting them to just five more net yards rushing in the first half. The defense continues to do its job holding opponents to just 59 points in four games.
