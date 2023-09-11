Heyward will miss multiple weeks due to the groin injury suffered in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Heyward exited the game in the first quarter and attempted to return, but he ultimately hobbled back off the field and remained sidelined for the rest of the contest. The veteran's potential several-week absence, including a possible stint on IR, is a significant blow to the Steelers' defense. Although the specifics of the injury are still unknown, Garafolo notes that the veteran may need surgery to repair it.