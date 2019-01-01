Steelers' Cameron Heyward: No signs of aging
Heyward had two tackles (both solo) for two sacks during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
Heyward finishes up his ninth season with 51 tackles including eight sacks and one fumble recovery in 16 games. He has two years remaining on his current contract and does not appear to be slowing down. The 29 year old has recorded 20 sacks in his past 31 games to match a much younger T.J. Watt's (24 years old) production over that same span.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Best game since season opener•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Recovers fumble to preserve win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Two sacks in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: First sack since season opener•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Returns as full practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...