Steelers' Cameron Heyward: No signs of aging

Heyward had two tackles (both solo) for two sacks during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

Heyward finishes up his ninth season with 51 tackles including eight sacks and one fumble recovery in 16 games. He has two years remaining on his current contract and does not appear to be slowing down. The 29 year old has recorded 20 sacks in his past 31 games to match a much younger T.J. Watt's (24 years old) production over that same span.