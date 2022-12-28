Heyward notched seven tackles (four solo), two sacks and a pass defensed in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders.

Heyward now has 3.5 sacks in his last two efforts, which brings him to 8.5 on the season, and within reaching distance of his third double-digit sack total of his career. He'll have a chance to reach that milestone Sunday against the Ravens.

