Heyward notched seven tackles (four solo), two sacks and a pass defensed in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders.
Heyward now has 3.5 sacks in his last two efforts, which brings him to 8.5 on the season, and within reaching distance of his third double-digit sack total of his career. He'll have a chance to reach that milestone Sunday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack against Atlanta•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Effective against Bengals•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Good to go for Week 5•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Limited Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Gets banged up•