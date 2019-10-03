Play

Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Practices in full

Heyward (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Heyward appears fully recovered from the quad injury he picked up during Monday's win over the Bengals. Barring any setbacks, Heyward is on track for his usual starting role versus the Ravens on Sunday.

