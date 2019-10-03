Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Practices in full
Heyward (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Heyward appears fully recovered from the quad injury he picked up during Monday's win over the Bengals. Barring any setbacks, Heyward is on track for his usual starting role versus the Ravens on Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Still dealing with quad issue•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Cannot be contained Monday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Back after brief absence•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Heads to locker room•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Eight tackles Sunday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records first sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...