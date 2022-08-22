Heyward (foot) was back at practice Monday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Heyward left practice early last Thursday, but according to Halicke's report, Heyward says it was only for precautionary purposes. That's good news for the Steelers, as the veteran pass rusher is certainly an important piece of their defensive line.
