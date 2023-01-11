Heyward racked up 74 tackles (39 solo), including 10.5 sacks, along with four pass defenses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 17 appearances in 2022.

Heyward appeared in every game for the fourth time in the last five seasons and posted the second-highest sack total of his career during his age-33 season. He tallied 5.5 sacks over the final four weeks of the season and logged a season-high eight tackles during the Steelers' Week 18 win over Cleveland. He has a significant cap hit over the final two years of his contract with the Steelers, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain with the team given how productive he's been over the last several seasons.