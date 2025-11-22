Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Questionable versus Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heyward (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Heyward didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but got in a limited practice Friday. The 36-year-old has turned in a solid season to date, posting 41 tackles (16 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and six pass breakups on 69 percent of the defensive snaps across 10 appearances.
