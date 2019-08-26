Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records first sack
Heyward had four tackles (all solo) including a sack in Sunday's 18-6 preseason win over Tennessee.
Playing in just his second preseason game Heyward collected his first tackles and sack and appears ready for the regular season. It was one of seven Pittsburgh sacks in the game. Heyward may not see much action in the final warmup against the Panthers but will look to build on the eight sacks he totaled in 2018.
