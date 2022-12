Heyward tallied four tackles (two solo), including a sack, along with a pass defense during the Steelers' 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Heyward was limited to just one solo tackle during last week's win over Indianapolis, but he was slightly more effective against the Falcons while logging a sack for the second time in the last three games. He now has 46 tackles (26 solo), including five sacks, along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses over 12 appearances this year.