Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in defensive battle
Heyward recorded six tackles (two solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
The Steelers' defense delivered another solid effort to deliver a 10th consecutive win over the winless Bengals. Heyward had one of four Pittsburgh sacks in the game, giving him 6.5 this season. He is on pace for 9.5 sacks which would be the second highest total of his nine-year career. It should be a physical contest in Week 13 with Pittsburgh looking to avenge a 21-7 loss to Cleveland in Week 11.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Another sack in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Another sack in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Tacks on another sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Still dealing with quad issue•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Cannot be contained Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...