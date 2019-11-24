Play

Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in defensive battle

Heyward recorded six tackles (two solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Steelers' defense delivered another solid effort to deliver a 10th consecutive win over the winless Bengals. Heyward had one of four Pittsburgh sacks in the game, giving him 6.5 this season. He is on pace for 9.5 sacks which would be the second highest total of his nine-year career. It should be a physical contest in Week 13 with Pittsburgh looking to avenge a 21-7 loss to Cleveland in Week 11.

