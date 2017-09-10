Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in season opener
Heyward had three tackles (one solo) including a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns.
All three tackles came in the first half, but the Steelers should feel good about his performance after he missed nine games last season due to a pectoral injury. Remaining healthy and on the field should bolster a revitalized defense that recorded seven sacks.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Listed as starter this week•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Recovery on track•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Six-month recovery upcoming•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Officially placed on injured reserve•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Injury being re-evaluated•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...