Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in season opener

Heyward had three tackles (one solo) including a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns.

All three tackles came in the first half, but the Steelers should feel good about his performance after he missed nine games last season due to a pectoral injury. Remaining healthy and on the field should bolster a revitalized defense that recorded seven sacks.

