Heyward logged three tackles (two solo), including a sack, during the Steelers' 20-18 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Although Heyward's tackle count remained relatively low during Sunday's Week 6 win, he was one of two Steelers to record a sack. Over his first six appearances this season, he's racked up 24 tackles (12 solo), including two sacks, along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.