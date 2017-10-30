Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records team-leading fifth sack

Heyward collected three tackles (all solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 20-15 win over Detroit.

The sack was Heyward's fifth, most on the team, as he continues to have a strong comeback season after missing nine games in 2016. The AFC North-leading Steelers (6-2) go into their bye week with a three-game winning streak.

