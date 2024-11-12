Heyward recorded two solo tackles, both of which were sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.
The defensive end also played on 86 percent of the defensive snaps. Heyward has 35 tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and three pass breakups in 2024.
