Heyward (groin) underwent a clean up surgery to address a groin/core muscle injury Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Heyward missed six consecutive games due to a groin injury in 2023, but he was able to return to action Week 9 and played the rest of Pittsburgh's slate. However, it seems like the veteran pass rusher was hampered by injury even while back in the lineup, as he finished with just 2.0 sacks across 11 appearances, after having previously logged back-to-back seasons with at least 10.0 sacks. He could be more effective when back to full health in 2024, the final season of his four-year deal with the Steelers.