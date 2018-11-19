Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Recovers fumble to preserve win
Heyward had five tackles (four solo) including a sack during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.
Heyward recorded a sack in consecutive games for the first time this season to give him 5.5 sacks. He also found himself in the right place at the right time when T.J. Watt sacked Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles and forced a fumble that was recovered by Heyward on the final play of the game to preserve the win. Pittsburgh will look to extend their six-game winning streak in Week 11 against Denver.
