Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Returns as full practice participant
Heyward (knee) faced no limitations at Thursday's practice session.
Heyward did not participate at Wednesday's practice due to the knee injury, which appears to have been a minor issue. The 29-year-old should be ready for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
