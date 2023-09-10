Heyward (groin) attempted to return against the 49ers on Sunday but then exited again, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Heyward tried to return but ultimately hobbled off the field after being unable to go at full speed. Although he may try to return in the second half, considering the results of his initial attempt to enter the game again, it's likely the veteran is done for the day.
