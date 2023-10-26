Pittsburgh designated Heyward (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward, who suffered a groin injury during the team's Week 1 loss to the 49ers, remains on IR, but he'll be eligible to resume practicing beginning Thursday. The Steelers will have a 21-day window in which to evaluate the defensive lineman, though Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes that Pittsburgh isn't expected to add him back to the 53-man roster until at least the team's Week 9 game versus Tennessee on Nov. 2. In 17 games last season, Heyward made his mark as an IDP by recording 74 tackles and 10.5 sacks.