Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Sack in tie

Heyward recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one sack across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Browns.

After notching 12 sacks last season, Heyward picked up right where he left off, registering a sack on Tyrod Taylor -- one of just seven on the day for the Pittsburgh defense. He'll now be tasked with containing Kareem Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs' electrifying offense this Sunday.