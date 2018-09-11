Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Sack in tie
Heyward recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one sack across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Browns.
After notching 12 sacks last season, Heyward picked up right where he left off, registering a sack on Tyrod Taylor -- one of just seven on the day for the Pittsburgh defense. He'll now be tasked with containing Kareem Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs' electrifying offense this Sunday.
