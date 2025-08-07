Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Seeking reworked contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heyward hasn't been fully participating in training camp practices as he seeks a restructured contract from the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Heyward is "holding in" similarly to a few other players around the league who are at their team facilities but not fully participating in practice due to contract disputes. The veteran pass rusher is looking for a raise from his current $14.75 million salary on the heels of a strong 2024 regular season in which he posted 8.0 sacks and 11 passes defensed. There hasn't been much progress on a reworked deal, per Schefter, as the Steelers have prioritized other contracts and moves in what has been a busy offseason.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Bounces back with strong 2024•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Cleared to suit up Saturday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Dealing with illness•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Two sacks in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Five tackles in win•