Heyward hasn't been fully participating in training camp practices as he seeks a restructured contract from the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Heyward is "holding in" similarly to a few other players around the league who are at their team facilities but not fully participating in practice due to contract disputes. The veteran pass rusher is looking for a raise from his current $14.75 million salary on the heels of a strong 2024 regular season in which he posted 8.0 sacks and 11 passes defensed. There hasn't been much progress on a reworked deal, per Schefter, as the Steelers have prioritized other contracts and moves in what has been a busy offseason.