Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he expects Heyward (groin) to be a full participant in offseason activities by the start of training camp, Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now reports.

Heyward is currently recovering from a cleanup procedure undergone to address a groin/core injury, but Tomlin said he's "not anticipating it to be a factor by the time we get to training camp." The veteran defensive end managed to finish 2023 with 33 tackles (25 solo), two sacks and one pass breakup in 11 games despite playing through a core muscle injury for much of the season, so he could bounce back in 2024 if simply healthier. Heyward tallied a combined 20.5 sacks across his previous two seasons.