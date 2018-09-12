Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Sitting out of practice
Heyward (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
The specifics of Heyward's injury isn't clear, but it's possible the 29-year-old is getting a veteran's day off. His absence from practice presumably allows Leterrius Walton to work with the first-team defense.
