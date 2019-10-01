Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Still dealing with quad issue

Coach Mike Tomlin said Heyward (quadriceps) will continue to be evaluated and will be limited in practice this week, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Heyward went to the locker room after hurting his thigh in Monday's game versus the Bengals, but he returned promptly. His final stat line didn't look bothered, as he recorded 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the contest. While the Steelers plan to keep a close eye on him during this week of practice, it appears he should play in Sunday's game versus the Ravens barring any setbacks.