Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Suiting up Sunday

Heyward (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Heyward practiced fully Thursday and Friday, but it still wasn't enough for him to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend. While it's possible Heyward may be playing hurt Sunday, there's no indication he'll see a drop in snaps as a result of the issue. The pass rusher was his usual productive self in the Steelers' season-opening tie with the Browns, finishing with seven tackles and a sack across 82 total snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories