Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Tacks on another sack
Heyward made four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.
Heyward was able to take down Lamar Jackson in this contest, and he now shares the team lead for sacks (3.5) with T.J. Watt and Stephon Tuitt. This is a sustainable rate for Heyward considering he has 20 sacks over the last two seasons, and he provides a decent IDP floor by averaging five tackles per game.
