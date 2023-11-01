The Steelers activated Heyward (groin) from the reserve/injured list Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Heyward sustained the groin injury in Week 1 against the 49ers and was placed on IR after undergoing surgery. Given his activation, it seems like Heyward is trending toward being available for Thursday's game against the Titans. He'll provide a valuable boost to the pass rush alongside T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal.