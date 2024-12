Heyward recorded five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

The veteran defensive lineman now has 8.0 sacks on the year among 55 tackles (29 solo). Heyward also has eight pass breakups. The 2011 first-round pick has played in all 13 games and on at least 59 percent of the defensive snaps in each contest.